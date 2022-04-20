Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.59.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 167,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after buying an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.