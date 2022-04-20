Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$66.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.36.

TSE AEM traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$80.86. The company had a trading volume of 386,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.84 billion and a PE ratio of 28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Rating ) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.9888871 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd purchased 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$667,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,899,455.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

