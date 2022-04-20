Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) versus Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Head to Head Survey

Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Rating) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aiful and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiful N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 61.18% 8.36% 3.87%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aiful and Owl Rock Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiful 0 0 1 0 3.00 Owl Rock Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Owl Rock Capital has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Aiful.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aiful and Owl Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiful N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital $1.02 billion 5.81 $490.14 million $1.58 9.51

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Aiful.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Aiful on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiful (Get Rating)

Aiful Corporation engages in consumer finance and credit guarantee business in Japan. It offers unsecured, secured, and small business loans; and credit card, prepaid card, credit guarantee, debt collection, venture capital, receiving agent, corporate turnaround and restructuring, warehouse, document management, and leasing services, as well as used car and medical loans. The company also provides postpay settlement, factoring, and installment credit sales services. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a network of 20 branches. The company was formerly known as Marutaka, Inc. and changed its name to Aiful Corporation in May 1982. Aiful Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments. Within private equity, it seeks to invest in growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, refinancings and recapitalizations. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

