Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

