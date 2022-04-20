Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.
ACDVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.
OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.19.
About Air Canada (Get Rating)
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Canada (ACDVF)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.