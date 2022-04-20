Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $214.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of -223.84 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $167.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

