AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AIRS) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 27th

AirSculpt Technologies’ (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 27th. AirSculpt Technologies had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $77,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
AIRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About AirSculpt Technologies (Get Rating)
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.
