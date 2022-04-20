Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market cap of $121.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Akouos has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 9,144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akouos by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after buying an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

