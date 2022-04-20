Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4748 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($117.20) to €113.00 ($121.51) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.