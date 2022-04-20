Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4748 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of AKZOY opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25.
Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
