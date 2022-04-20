Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

