Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.59 million.

Shares of AGI opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -51.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.71. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.88%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

