Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE AGI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.