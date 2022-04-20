Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of ALRM opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $57.88 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,338 shares of company stock valued at $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

