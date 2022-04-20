Alerus Financial (ALRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.86 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ALRS stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
