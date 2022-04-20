Alfa Laval AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5024 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.34.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.17.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.