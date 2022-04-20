Alfa Laval AB (publ) Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5024 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.34.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.
