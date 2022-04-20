Align Technology (ALGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Align Technology to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $424.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $452.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.83. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,278,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

