Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). Alignment Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,382,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

