Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

ALKS opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,941. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

