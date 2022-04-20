Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Mizuho

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,312,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

