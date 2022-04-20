Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

