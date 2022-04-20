Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Apr 20th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) will report $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $2.17 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

