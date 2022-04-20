Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12,727.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

