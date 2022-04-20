Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $257,416.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GOOGL stock traded down $39.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,560.80. 1,580,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,681.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,787.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,193.62 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,408.10.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

