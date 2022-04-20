Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,075.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,965.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,408.10.

GOOGL opened at $2,600.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,681.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,787.19. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 116.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,273. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

