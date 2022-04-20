Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $3,500.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,965.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,416.44.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,600.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,681.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,787.19. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,598 shares of company stock worth $20,067,273. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

