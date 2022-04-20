Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

PINE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,242 shares of company stock valued at $371,264. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.