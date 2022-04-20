Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alstom from €38.00 ($40.86) to €37.50 ($40.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alstom from €43.00 ($46.24) to €41.00 ($44.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

ALSMY opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

