alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.99 ($19.35).
Separately, Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($21.56) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
AOX opened at €13.99 ($15.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.05. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($16.39). The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.
Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.
