AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 27th

AltEnergy Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 27th. AltEnergy Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of AltEnergy Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAEU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEAEU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,135,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.