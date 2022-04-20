Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.21.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
AYX opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alteryx (Get Rating)
Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.