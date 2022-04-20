Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alteryx by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,045,000 after buying an additional 824,762 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,382,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,138,000 after purchasing an additional 603,517 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth $49,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.66. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

