Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ATUSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 38,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.
Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
