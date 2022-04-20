Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.44.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of Altius Minerals stock traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.86. 49,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,430. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$14.92 and a 12-month high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.89.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.6885918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altius Minerals (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.