Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.37. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group ( OTCMKTS:AMADY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $926.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

