Amarin Co. plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37 and a beta of 2.04. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.