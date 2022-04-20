Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,000.00 at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,095.14.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $72.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,089.98. 151,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,097.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,249.51.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after buying an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,253,179,000 after buying an additional 564,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.