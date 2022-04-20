Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,550.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,099.79.

AMZN stock opened at $3,162.31 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,097.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,249.51.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

