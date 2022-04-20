Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4,100.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.65% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,099.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,097.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3,249.51. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

