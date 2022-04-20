AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $744.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will report $744.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $818.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $148.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 401.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

