AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

AMCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

AMC Networks stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $9,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

