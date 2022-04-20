AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter.
Shares of DIT opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.51.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
