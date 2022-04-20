Amedisys (AMED) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Amedisys to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Amedisys has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.230-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.23-5.45 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amedisys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $150.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.06. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

