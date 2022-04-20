American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

NYSE:ACC traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. 633,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

