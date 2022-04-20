American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,511,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,773,000 after buying an additional 1,347,736 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

