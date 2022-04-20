American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.76.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE AMH opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 358,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 89.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.