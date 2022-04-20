American Tower (AMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AMT opened at $258.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.
In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.