American Water Works (AWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. American Water Works has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.390-$4.490 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.39-4.49 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AWK opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.70. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

