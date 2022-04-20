American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 40,720 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47.
American Well stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,648. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Well by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $6,843,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $7,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.
American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.
