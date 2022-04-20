American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 40,720 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47.

American Well stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,648. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $971.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of American Well by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $6,843,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 138,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 92,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $7,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.