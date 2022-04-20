Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE USA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.31. 289,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,988. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$236.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

