AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMSF stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

