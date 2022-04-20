AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $162.85 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

