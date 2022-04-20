AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

